One off MINI Cooper SE Convertible EV unveiled

Mini is giving us an idea of what it has planned for its future electric vehicles with a one of a kind MINI Cooper SE Convertible EV .

The Cooper SE Convertible is based on the all-electric Mini Cooper SE, at the moment Mini does not offer a convertible version of the car, it looks like they are planning to in the future.

The one-off model will be shown to the public for the first time at the traditional community event “MINI Takes the States” in the USA. The winding roads between Burlington in Vermont and Greenville-Spartanburg in South Carolina are perfect for giving the assembled MINI community a first impression of the typical MINI go-kart feeling in the outfit of a MINI Cooper SE Convertible.

The unique specimen is based on the body of the MINI Cooper S Convertible. The electrified MINI Convertible also shares the dimensions of 3,863 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,495 mm, a width of 1,727 mm and a height of 1,415 mm. The load volume in the luggage compartment also remains unchanged at 160 l.

The 135 kW/184 hp electric motor, like in the Cooper SE, transfers the agile handling with the hallmark go-kart feeling to the world of electric mobility and enables acceleration from a standstill to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds. With a range of 230 kilometres determined in the WLTP test cycle, open-air excursions in urban environments as well as well beyond the city limits are possible. The Cooper SE Convertible combines open-top driving fun with clever functionality. The fully electric and thus particularly quiet textile soft top can be opened and closed within 18 seconds. At the touch of a button, the soft top can be activated when driving up to 30 km/h and allows three settings: open, closed or as a sunroof.

You can find out more details about the new Cooper SE Convertible EV over at company’s website at the link below.

