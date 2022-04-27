Mini Cooper 5-door in the Resolute Edition unveiled

Mini has announced the launch of its latest Mini, the Mini Cooper 5-door Resolute Edition, the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard model.

The new Mini Cooper 5-door Resolute Edition comes with a 1.5 litre 3-cylinder engine that produces 236 horsepower and it has a 0 to 62 time of just 8.3 seconds.

In the new Resolute Edition, the powerful appearance of the MINI Cooper 5-door is underpinned by an exterior finish in the Rebel Green variant. Previously only available for the extremely sporty John Cooper Works models, this body finish draws its inspiration from the colour scheme used for classic British racing cars. The roof and exterior mirror caps of the edition model are finished in the contrasting colour Pepper White or optionally in black. Numerous hallmark design features are finished in the exclusive colour Resolute Bronze. The refined appearance of this edition-specific finish is highlighted by the surrounds of the headlights, radiator grille and rear lights, the side scuttles on the front side panels and the door and tailgate handles. The brand logos and model inscriptions are finished in Piano Black, as are the inner frame of the radiator grille and the tailpipe trims of the exhaust system. The surrounding strip on the lower edge of the windows in classic black likewise complements the exclusive appearance of the edition model.

You can find out more details about the new Mini Cooper 5-door Resolute Edition over at the Mini website at the link below.

Source Mini

