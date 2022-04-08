Mini Cooper S Convertible Resolute Edition unveiled

Mini has unveiled a new version of its Mini Cooper S, the Mini Cooper S Convertible Resolute Edition, the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard car.

This includes some new light-alloy wheels, an exclusive paint job, a new interior design, and more, the car is powered by a 2.0 litre 178 horsepower engine.

Featuring classic sporty flair, invigorating openness and a particularly extravagant look, the MINI Cooper S Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 6.9 – 6.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 157 – 148 g/km WLTP) is available in the Resolute Edition – right on time for the upcoming spring season. The exclusive, precisely aligned design and equipment features of the edition model add fresh accentuations geared towards individual style and maximum fresh-air driving fun. The MINI Cooper S Convertible in the Resolute Edition will be in dealerships for the first time in March 2022 as it sets out to conquer the boulevards and country roads.

The open-top four-seater from the British premium brand is currently the world’s only premium convertible in the small car segment. In the Resolute Edition, its appearance is both exclusive and unmistakable. The exterior paintwork, light alloy wheels, interior design and equipment characterise the edition model as an ambassador for traditional style and the open-air driving fun that is so characteristic of MINI. The powerful engine technology of the MINI Cooper S Convertible in the Resolute Edition ensures particularly spirited encounters with the wind and the sun: a 2.0-litre, 131 kW/178 hp 4-cylinder power unit with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology enables acceleration from a standstill to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds.

