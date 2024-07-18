Advantech AIMB-219 Intel Atom Core i3 Mini-ITX motherboard

Advantech, a manufacturer of embedded IoT computing solutions, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the AIMB-219 Thin Mini-ITX motherboard. This new product is equipped with the latest Intel Atom platform, offering a significant boost in both CPU and graphics performance. The AIMB-219 is designed for a variety of applications, including industrial automation, outdoor self-service kiosks, digital signage, and in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVD).

Key Takeaways Supports Intel Atom N-series, Atom x7000RE, and Intel Core i3 N-series processors

2.5x increase in CPU performance and 2x improvement in graphics

Fanless operation in temperatures ranging from -20° to 70°C

Compact, low-profile Mini-ITX design

Abundant I/O connectivity including USB Type-C and M.2 B-/E-Key

Ideal for industrial automation, outdoor kiosks, digital signage, and IVD devices

The AIMB-219 Thin Mini-ITX motherboard is powered by Intel’s latest Atom platform, supporting Atom N-series, Atom x7000RE, and Intel Core i3 N-series processors. The Intel Core i3-N305, the most powerful processor in the Atom lineup, offers a 2.5x improvement in computing performance over its predecessor. With up to 8 cores, a burst frequency of 3.8 GHz, and a TDP of under 15 W, it delivers exceptional efficiency. Additionally, it features Intel UHD Graphics based on Intel Xe architecture, providing double the 3D Mark performance compared to the previous generation.

Fanless Cooling

The AIMB-219 is designed to operate in a wide temperature range from -20° to 70°C, making it suitable for diverse outdoor environments. Its fanless thermal solution ensures quiet and stable performance, reducing operational risks and enhancing the user experience. This makes it ideal for applications such as factory automation and outdoor kiosks where temperature fluctuations are common.

Highly Efficient Connectivity

Designed for space-constrained applications, the AIMB-219 integrates essential I/Os, including triple independent displays (1 x DP over USB Type-C, 1 x HDMI up to 4K, and 1x LVDS or eDP). This setup ensures excellent visual output across multiple screens, ideal for outdoor signage and kiosks. The platform also features abundant expansion options, including M.2 B-Key and E-Key for wireless connections, simplifying mobile device deployment.

Pricing and Availability

The Advantech AIMB-219 Thin Mini-ITX motherboard will be available for order at the end of July 2024. Pricing details will be announced closer to the release date. Customers interested in pre-ordering or seeking more information can contact Advantech’s sales team or visit its official website.

For those interested in exploring more about Advantech's offerings, the company also provides a range of other embedded IoT computing solutions. These include industrial PCs, panel PCs, and IoT gateways, all designed to meet the needs of various industries.



