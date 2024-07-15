DFI ASL9A2 SoM for high-performance IoT Edge applications

DFI, a leading manufacturer of embedded motherboards and industrial computers, has launched its latest innovation: the ASL9A2 System-on-Module (SoM). This new module is powered by Intel Atom processors and is designed to deliver high performance, low power consumption, and rugged reliability for edge applications. The ASL9A2 is particularly suited for continuous 24/7 operation, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at the edge.

Key Takeaways Powered by Intel Atom processors with speeds up to 3.6 GHz

Supports up to 16 GB LPDDR5 dual-channel memory

Features Intel UHD graphics engine with up to 32 execution units

Includes 4 PCIe x1 slots for multiple expansions

Offers extensive I/O options: 2 USB 3.2 ports, 8 USB 2.0 ports, and 2 SATA 3.0 connections

Supports dual display configurations: 1 LVDS/eDP and 1 DDI (HDMI/DP++)

Ensures swift Ethernet connectivity with options ranging from 100M to 2.5 Gbps

Supports Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN)

Includes value-added solutions like “Slim Bootloader” and “Fast Resume & Low Power Standby” technology

High-Performance System-on-Module for IoT Edge Applications

The ASL9A2 System-on-Module is built on Intel’s Gracemont architecture, achieving speeds up to 3.6 GHz. This makes it an excellent choice for high-performance, low-power, and ruggedized edge applications. The module is designed to operate continuously, 24/7, supporting a wide range of IoT solutions at the edge.

Specifications and Features

The ASL9A2 comes with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 dual-channel memory and a robust Intel UHD graphics engine with up to 32 execution units. It includes 4 PCIe x1 slots for multiple expansions and offers extensive I/O options, such as 2 USB 3.2 ports, 8 USB 2.0 ports, and 2 SATA 3.0 connections. For display configurations, it supports 1 LVDS/eDP and 1 DDI (HDMI/DP++), ensuring versatile display options.

The module also ensures swift Ethernet connectivity with options ranging from 100M to 2.5 Gbps. Additionally, it supports Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), making it ideal for hard real-time applications.

Value-Added Solutions

DFI enhances its offerings with value-added solutions like the “Slim Bootloader” and “Fast Resume & Low Power Standby” technology for the ASL9A2, available upon request. The “Slim Bootloader” is an open-source boot firmware for Intel x86, recognized for its compact, secure, and swift performance, widely used in the industrial control field. The “Fast Resume & Low Power Standby” technology ensures standby power consumption under 1 watt and hardware resumption within 1 second, emphasizing fast responsiveness and low power consumption. Both solutions are perfect for demanding defense, industrial applications, and beyond.

Pricing and Availability

The ASL9A2 System-on-Module is available for order through DFI’s official channels and authorized distributors. Pricing varies based on configuration and volume, making it accessible for both small-scale and large-scale deployments. For detailed pricing information and to place an order, interested parties should contact DFI directly or visit its official website.

The ASL9A2 from DFI is engineered for strong on-device AI in harsh conditions, allowing developers to excel in IoT edge innovations. With DFI’s high-performance products and customizable options, it supports essential IoT needs and enhances the user experience.



