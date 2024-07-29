MINI Cooper S in JCW Trim: The Hot Hatch Gets Hotter

The MINI Cooper S JCW is a testament to engineering prowess and performance. Equipped with a potent 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo engine, this hot hatch delivers an impressive 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque, propelling it from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 6.6 seconds. The vehicle’s increased track width and low center of gravity work in harmony to enhance its driving dynamics, making it a joy to drive in both urban environments and on demanding roads. The precise MINI typical steering system ensures that the driver maintains a direct connection with the road, while the automatic sports transmission provides smooth and responsive gear changes. The powerful braking system instills confidence in the driver, offering excellent stopping power and control in various driving situations. These combined features contribute to a high level of driving pleasure, safety, and comfort, making the MINI Cooper S JCW a standout in its class.

Design Inspired by Racing

The John Cooper Works (JCW) Trim of the MINI Cooper S is a testament to the brand’s motorsport heritage. The vehicle’s exterior design elements, such as the distinctive diffusers at the front and rear, along with the iconic JCW logo in red-white-black, pay homage to MINI’s racing pedigree. The high-gloss black octagonal front grille, contrasting black roof, and mirror caps add a touch of visual flair, setting the JCW apart from its standard counterparts. The exclusive rim designs, available in 17-inch and 18-inch sizes, further enhance the vehicle’s powerful appearance, while the black JCW brake calipers provide a subtle yet striking contrast. These design elements come together to create a cohesive and sporty aesthetic that reflects the car’s performance capabilities.

Interior with Motorsport Focus

The interior of the MINI Cooper S JCW is designed to immerse the driver and passengers in a motorsport-inspired environment. The JCW sports seats, crafted from black synthetic leather with multicolor knitted material and red accent seams, provide both comfort and support during spirited driving. The dashboard features a trim-specific black and red pattern, reminiscent of a checkered flag, adding to the vehicle’s sporty ambiance. The high-resolution OLED display, measuring 240 mm in diameter, serves as the central hub for accessing navigation, media, telephone, and climate settings. The intuitive interface ensures that the driver can easily control these functions without distraction. The new MINI Experience Modes, including the exhilarating GO-KART mode, allow for personalized interior ambiance, adjusting the lighting, sound, and display settings to suit the driver’s preferences.

Pricing and Availability

The MINI Cooper S JCW is now available for order, with pricing that reflects its premium features and performance capabilities. The base model starts at a competitive price point, making it an attractive option for enthusiasts seeking a high-performance hot hatch. Customers have the opportunity to customize their vehicle through a range of options, allowing them to tailor the car to their specific preferences. These options include exterior colors, interior trims, wheel designs, and technology packages. For more detailed pricing information and availability, interested buyers are encouraged to visit their local MINI dealership or explore the official MINI website. There, they can configure their ideal MINI Cooper S JCW and receive a personalized quote based on their chosen specifications.

Specifications

Engine: 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo

Power: 204 hp

Torque: 300 Nm

Acceleration: 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds

Fuel Consumption: 6.4 — 6.1 l/100 km

CO2 Emissions: 144 — 138 g/km

Rim Sizes: 17 inches and 18 inches

Interior Display: High-resolution OLED, 240 mm diameter

Driving Assistance: Automatic speed- and distance control, Parking Assistant Professional

Source Mini



