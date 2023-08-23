Toyota develops new AI technique for vehicle design

Toyota has announced that it has developed a new AI technique for designing cars, this new technique is designed to help speed up the design process and make it easier for car designers to design cars.

The new tool has the potential to reduce the number of iterations needed to reconcile design and engineering considerations. It could also help Toyota design electrified vehicles more quickly and efficiently. For example, by gaining an early insight into how to reduce the drag generated by a new design, aerodynamics can be optimised – a key factor in maximising the driving range potential of battery electric vehicles.

Avinash Balachandran, Director of TRI’s Human Interactive Driving (HID) Division, whose team worked on the technology, explained: Generative AI tools are often used as an inspiration for designers, but they cannot handle the complex engineering and safety considerations that go into actual car design. Our new technique combines Toyota’s traditional engineering strengths with the state-of-the-art capabilities of modern generative AI.”

TRI researchers have released two papers describing how the technique incorporates precise engineering constraints into the design process. For example, constraints such as drag (which affects fuel efficiency) and chassis dimensions such as ride height and cabin size (which affect handling, ergonomics and safety) can now be implicitly incorporated in the generative AI process. The team combined optimisation theory principles, used extensively for computer-aided engineering, with text-to-image-based generative AI. The resulting algorithm allows the designer to optimise engineering constraints while maintaining their text-based prompts to the generative AI process.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota AI technique for designing vehicles and speeding up the design process over at Toyota’s website at the link below.

Source Toyota



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals