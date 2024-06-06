Transform your car’s navigation screen into a PC with AutoPro X wireless adapter

Imagine the possibilities that open up when you transform your car’s navigation screen into a fully functional laptop display. With the AutoPro X wireless adapter, this dream becomes a reality, thanks to its seamless integration with Samsung Dex. This innovative device allows you to connect your Galaxy smartphone to your car’s screen, providing enhanced functionality without disrupting other Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections. You can now enjoy the convenience of a larger screen for tasks such as browsing the web, checking emails, or even working on documents, all from the comfort of your car.

The AutoPro X is designed to transform your car’s display, converting it into a laptop-like experience. You can take advantage of the touch screen interaction, making it incredibly user-friendly and intuitive. Additionally, you can use your smartphone as a mouse, further enhancing the ease of use. Imagine being able to quickly respond to important emails, review presentations, or even watch your favorite videos on a larger screen while parked or waiting for someone. The AutoPro X opens up a world of possibilities, making your time in the car more productive and enjoyable.

Early bird backing offers are now available for the artful project from roughly $140 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. One of the most impressive aspects of the AutoPro X is its seamless compatibility with Samsung Dex.

As the first device to make Samsung Dex work with car navigation screens, you can now take full advantage of the desktop-like experience provided by Dex. Your Galaxy smartphone transforms into a powerful productivity tool on the go, allowing you to work on documents, presentations, or even run multiple apps simultaneously. With the AutoPro X, you can turn your car into a mobile office, ensuring that you never miss a beat, even when you’re away from your desk.

AutoPro X Wireless Car Adapter

Another standout feature of the AutoPro X is its ability to operate independently of your car’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections. This means you can continue to use other Bluetooth devices, such as hands-free calling or streaming music, without any interference. The device works flawlessly with both AutoPro X and Android Auto mode, providing a versatile solution for all your in-car needs. You no longer have to worry about disconnecting other devices or experiencing compatibility issues. The AutoPro X seamlessly integrates with your existing setup, enhancing your overall driving experience.

Setting up the AutoPro X is a breeze, even for those who may not be tech-savvy. Simply plug the device into your car’s USB port, select ‘Dex’ from your Galaxy smartphone menu, and establish a wireless connection between your phone and the navigation screen. In just a few simple steps, you’ll be ready to use your car’s display like a laptop. The AutoPro X is designed with user-friendliness in mind, ensuring that anyone can easily set it up and start enjoying its benefits right away.

If the AutoPro X campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the AutoPro X car navigation screen PC adapter project view the promotional video below.

The AutoPro X wireless adapter is a game-changer for anyone who spends a significant amount of time in their car. Whether you’re a busy professional, a student, or someone who simply enjoys staying connected on the go, this device offers a convenient and efficient way to make the most of your time behind the wheel. With its seamless integration, uninterrupted connectivity, and user-friendly setup, the AutoPro X is a must-have accessory for any Galaxy smartphone owner looking to enhance their driving experience.

In conclusion, the AutoPro X wireless adapter is a revolutionary device that transforms your car’s navigation screen into a fully functional laptop display. With its compatibility with Samsung Dex, independent connectivity, and easy setup, it offers a seamless and efficient way to stay productive and entertained while on the road. Embrace the future of in-car technology and experience the convenience and versatility of the AutoPro X for yourself. It’s time to take your driving experience to the next level and unlock the full potential of your car’s navigation screen.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the car navigation screen PC adapter, jump over to the official AutoPro X crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals