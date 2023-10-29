Anker home backup power system offers up to 53.8kWh of emergency energy



If you are searching for an alternative to gasoline powered generators to provide energy to your home when the worst should happen. You might be interested in a new home backup power system in the form of the Anker SOLIX F3800 offering up to 53.8kWh of emergency energy.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Home Power System is a highly capable device designed to meet a variety of energy needs in the modern home. Its high power capacity and compatibility with both 120V and 240V appliances make it a versatile solution for powering household devices, from small electronics to high-voltage appliances such as dryers and pool pumps. This article will provide an in-depth look at the features and functionalities of the Anker SOLIX F3800 and how it can benefit homeowners.

This home power system is not just an ordinary power source; it’s a powerful device capable of running multiple appliances simultaneously. With a power capacity of 6,000W, the Anker SOLIX F3800 can handle the needs of most homes. For larger homes or those with higher power needs, two F3800 units can be paired to deliver a staggering 12,000W of power, sufficient to run nearly every appliance in a home.

One of the standout features of the Anker SOLIX F3800 is its ability to function as a whole-home power backup system. It can be plugged directly into an inlet box on a transfer switch, ensuring that power is available even during blackouts. This feature makes the F3800 a reliable solution for homes in areas prone to power outages or for those who want the peace of mind knowing they have a backup power source.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 comes with a 3.84kWh capacity, enough to power a typical family’s needs for about a day. However, for households with more extensive power needs, the F3800 provides the option to expand this capacity. Users can add up to six additional battery packs to increase the capacity to 26.9kWh, or pair a second F3800 with 12 battery packs to achieve an impressive 53.8kWh.

Installing a backup power supply in your home

The F3800 is designed to work in tandem with the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel. This panel supports AC coupling and can interact with the grid and grid-tied solar systems. It can detect the power output of a rooftop solar system and the grid, recharging with surplus solar power, and using it during periods of low solar power output. This feature not only promotes energy efficiency but also contributes to environmental sustainability.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 offers three power modes for efficient power usage. Users can monitor and control these modes in real-time via the Anker app. The app also allows users to set on/off-peak times, enabling the F3800 to power homes during peak times and recharge during off-peak times. This functionality can lead to significant savings on electricity bills.

In the event of a power outage, the Home Power Panel will automatically switch to the F3800 as the power source, ensuring uninterrupted power supply. With proper circuit planning, the system allows for whole-home backup. Moreover, users can track their electricity consumption state on the Anker app, providing valuable insights into their energy usage patterns.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Home Power System is an innovative solution that combines high power capacity, expandability, and smart features to meet the diverse energy needs of modern homes. Whether it’s running multiple appliances, powering high-voltage devices, acting as a whole-home power backup system, or helping save on electricity bills, the F3800 is built to deliver.

