The new DJI Mavic Mini 2 camera drone is now available to purchase and builds on the companies previous design, bringing 4K video, RAW photos and the ability to fly double the range of the first mini camera drone, offering a 10km range rather than 4km. Air time is now 31 minutes and the lightweight 234g design of the DJI Mavic Mini 2 camera drone allows it to miss the need for registration with the FAA.

“There are many places you visit once in a lifetime. Bring DJI Mini 2 for a unique perspective, and make the most of your travels. DJI Mini 2, the successor to Mavic Mini, is ultralight, compact, and travel-friendly, making it perfect for beginners and anyone looking to experience a new perspective. This foldable drone features 4K/30fps footage, 10km video transmission, and impressive wind resistance, allowing you to capture stunning content with ease. Small but mighty, DJI Mini 2 is every creator’s ideal drone whether you’re flying through a breathtaking valley or capturing a family birthday party right in your backyard.”

“Just how light is DJI Mini 2? At less than 249 g, it weighs about as much as an apple and fits in the palm of your hand. Compact and convenient, Mini 2 is your ideal travel companion, transforming how you capture your favorite memories. Thanks to intuitive and advanced features packed in a portable frame, DJI Mini 2 provides complete freedom wherever and however you want to create. Whether you’re shooting at a deserted beach or capturing the details of a fun family reunion, Mini 2 can handle it all.”

The DJI Mini 2 camera drone is now available to purchase price of £419 or $449 depending on your location. DJI Also offers a number of accessories including remote control hood, Mini Bag the storage and carrying your drone to locations as well as a remote control holder all of which are available to purchase separately.

Source : DJI

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals