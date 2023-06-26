Coleco, has unveiled its much-anticipated Revival Series: Mini Arcade Machines. The company achieved notoriety in 1981 with the release of their mini arcade machines, featuring enthralling titles like Pac-Man, Frogger, and Donkey Kong. These timeless classics offered an exciting, immersive experience right in your living room.

In line with the spirited demand from its dedicated fan community, Coleco is delighted to introduce the Revival Series which will soon be launching via Kickstarter. These autonomous mini arcade machines are ready to win the hearts of gaming enthusiasts all over again. In addition, each game’s limited production, ranging from 2,500 to 5,000 units, guarantees an exclusive and highly collectible gaming experience of unparalleled excellence.

Mini arcade machines

The Coleco Revival Mini Arcade machines retain the cherished classic shape and robust plastic casing reminiscent of the 80s. But don’t let their retro looks deceive you. Housed within these vintage cases are cutting-edge technology upgrades that elevate your gaming experience. The new machines feature a vibrant full-color LCD display, a high-performance gaming chipset, a revamped joystick with precise action buttons, and the flexibility to power them through AA batteries or via a charging port. The detailed, color-rich art wraps inject a dose of nostalgia, ensuring that retro gaming is, indeed, back in style.

Coleco Revival Series

The Revival Series debuts with three captivating titles: Frenzy, Berzerk, and TopRacer. Stern’s Berzerk, a 1980 release that won the hearts of many, is a thrilling multi-directional shooting arcade game. Players maneuver through a collection of overhead, labyrinth-like rooms filled with weaponized robots. Encased in a red cabinet graced with iconic Berzerk artwork, the Berzerk Mini Arcade machine pays homage to the original game.

The sequel to Berzerk, Frenzy, released in 1982, leads players on a similar adrenaline-fueled journey. The Frenzy Mini Arcade machine, housed in a blue cabinet bearing Berzerk artwork, carries on the saga, offering intense gameplay and ceaseless action. Finally, TopRacer, a quintessential racing game from 1993, is making a grand comeback. It features a soundtrack from the acclaimed Barry Leitch and a steering wheel to ensure an authentic racing experience. You can accept the challenge of becoming the fastest driver across 64 race tracks in 16 different countries, all while choosing from an array of impressive cars.

Launching on Kickstarter

Tina Cassano, Product Developer at Coleco : “It was heartwarming to see long-time Coleco fans revisiting their childhood with the release of the Coleco Evolved mini arcades featuring titles like Rainbow Brite and Robotech. With some enhancements and some fresh titles, we are thrilled to rekindle that same nostalgia again with the Coleco Revival series.”

The Coleco Revival Series: Mini Arcade Machines is poised to rekindle the flame for retro gaming. Immerse yourself in the nostalgia and thrill of these immortal classics, and let Coleco transport you back to the golden era of gaming. For more information, jump over to the Kickstarter page below. As soon as the official Kickstarter campaign launches we will keep you up to speed is always.

Source: Kickstarter



