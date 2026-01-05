Midjourney’s New Scroll-Based Style Tool : Pins, Small Grids, and Reversed Order

What if creating stunning, personalized art felt more like an adventure than a task? That’s the promise behind Midjourney’s new experimental feature, the Scrolling Style Creator. In the video, Thaeyne breaks down how this innovative interface shifts the way users explore and refine artistic styles, trading the familiar structure of the original Style Creator for a dynamic, scrolling experience. While some creators are embracing its bold approach, others are grappling with its less intuitive design, sparking lively discussions across the community. Whether you’re intrigued by the potential or skeptical of the changes, this feature is undeniably shaking up the creative process.

In this guide, we’ll explore how the Scrolling Style Creator works, its key differences from the original version, and what makes it both exciting and challenging. From the fluid scrolling interface to the ability to pin and compare styles, this feature opens up new avenues for experimentation while requiring users to rethink their workflows. But does it strike the right balance between innovation and usability? Stick around as we unpack its creative potential and the mixed reactions it’s received, there’s more to this story than meets the eye.

How to Access the Scrolling Style Creator

To explore the Scrolling Style Creator, navigate to Midjourney’s alpha website at alpha.Midjourney.com and log in using your existing account credentials. The alpha platform serves as a testing environment for experimental features, operating independently from the main site.

The Scrolling Style Creator departs from the original single-page layout, adopting a scrolling design with updated navigation and button placement. This shift introduces a new workflow, and returning users may need time to adapt to the changes. The interface emphasizes exploration, but the departure from familiar design elements may initially feel less intuitive for some.

How It Works: Functionality and Workflow

The Scrolling Style Creator begins with a base version of your prompt, stripped of any predefined artistic styles. As you scroll, you can explore, combine, and refine various style options to customize your output.

One significant change is the removal of the “refine” button, a feature central to the original tool. Instead, refinement is achieved through continuous scrolling and selection, creating a more fluid but less structured process. To aid in comparisons, the tool allows users to pin style previews, allowing side-by-side evaluations of different artistic options. This feature encourages experimentation but may require users to adjust to the absence of more direct controls.

Midjourney’s Scrolling Style Creator Overview

What’s New: Key Differences from the Original Tool

The Scrolling Style Creator introduces several notable updates that distinguish it from its predecessor:

Scrolling Interface: The single-page style selection is replaced with a dynamic scrolling layout, encouraging exploration through movement.

The single-page style selection is replaced with a dynamic scrolling layout, encouraging exploration through movement. Example Image Grid: Hovering over the heart button reveals a grid of example images, offering visual references. However, the smaller size of these images may reduce clarity for some users.

Hovering over the heart button reveals a grid of example images, offering visual references. However, the smaller size of these images may reduce clarity for some users. Reversed Image Order: Results are now displayed from top to bottom, a reversal of the previous bottom-to-top arrangement, which may take time to get used to.

These changes aim to enhance creative exploration but may challenge users accustomed to the original tool’s straightforward design. The new layout emphasizes discovery but sacrifices some of the simplicity and control that defined the earlier version.

User Feedback: Mixed Reactions and Suggestions

The Scrolling Style Creator has received mixed reactions from users, reflecting both its potential and its challenges. Many appreciate the expanded creative possibilities and experimental design, while others express concerns about reduced control and clarity in the workflow.

Common user suggestions for improvement include:

Reintroducing the “refine” button to provide greater control over adjustments and refinements.

Incorporating a sliding scale to fine-tune style selection phases, offering more precision in the creative process.

Providing enhanced control over breakpoints and refinement stages to improve usability and workflow efficiency.

These recommendations highlight the need for a balance between innovation and user-friendly design. While the tool’s experimental nature is appreciated, many users seek features that allow for more structured and precise adjustments.

Creative Potential: Examples of Styles

Despite its challenges, the Scrolling Style Creator has unlocked a wide array of artistic possibilities, allowing users to experiment with diverse and visually striking styles. Examples of styles generated using the tool include:

Neon fantasy: Vibrant, glowing designs inspired by futuristic and fantastical themes.

Vibrant, glowing designs inspired by futuristic and fantastical themes. Retro synthwave landscapes: Nostalgic, 80s-inspired visuals with bold colors and geometric patterns.

Nostalgic, 80s-inspired visuals with bold colors and geometric patterns. Dark surrealism: Eerie, dreamlike compositions blending surreal and gothic elements.

Eerie, dreamlike compositions blending surreal and gothic elements. Steampunk fantasy: Intricate designs featuring mechanical and Victorian-era aesthetics.

Intricate designs featuring mechanical and Victorian-era aesthetics. Cosmic fantasy: Expansive, otherworldly visuals inspired by space and celestial themes.

Expansive, otherworldly visuals inspired by space and celestial themes. Storybook-inspired visuals: Whimsical, hand-drawn styles reminiscent of classic illustrated tales.

Whimsical, hand-drawn styles reminiscent of classic illustrated tales. Cinematic noir aesthetics: Moody, high-contrast imagery evoking the atmosphere of classic noir films.

These examples demonstrate the tool’s ability to produce unique and imaginative results, even as users navigate its learning curve. The Scrolling Style Creator encourages exploration, allowing creators to push the boundaries of their artistic visions.

Balancing Innovation and Usability

The Scrolling Style Creator represents a bold step forward for Midjourney, offering new ways to experiment with artistic styles and refine creative outputs. However, its departure from the simplicity and control of the original Style Creator has sparked debate among users.

By addressing user feedback and reintroducing key features such as the refine button, Midjourney could create a more balanced tool that combines innovation with ease of use. Enhancements to navigation clarity and workflow efficiency would further improve the tool’s accessibility, making it more appealing to a broader audience.

For now, the Scrolling Style Creator remains a promising addition to Midjourney’s suite of creative tools, offering both opportunities and challenges for users eager to explore its potential.

