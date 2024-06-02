100 Midjourney Style References to take your creativity in new directions

Midjourney, has recently launched its new “style references” an innovative AI-powered image generation feature, which brings an exciting layer of unpredictability and creativity to the art generation process. This article delves into the functionality of Midjourney’s style references, explaining how they work, how they can be used, and providing insights into the parameters that influence the stylization of the generated images. If you’re looking to get started and take your creativity in new directions will be pleased to know that AI artist Thaeyne has created a fantastic video of 100 fantastic Midjourney V6 style reference codes to take your creativity new directions.

Understanding Style References

Midjourney’s style references allow users to tap into an abstract range of styles that the AI is capable of generating. By using the command --sref random , users can instruct Midjourney to select a style randomly from its extensive database. This feature is particularly useful for artists and creators looking to explore new aesthetic territories without preconceived notions of style.

When --sref random is applied, each image generated will be influenced by a unique style. Interestingly, rerolling (i.e., regenerating) or making variations of a job with this parameter will produce different images that maintain the same randomly selected style as the original grid. This ensures that while the individual images differ, the overarching stylistic theme remains consistent, offering a cohesive yet diverse set of visuals.

Style Weight Parameter

The style weight parameter --sw is crucial in determining the extent to which the chosen style influences the generated image. This parameter accepts values from 0 to 1000, with the default set at 100. A lower value (e.g., --sw 50 ) would result in a more subtle application of the style, allowing the core elements of the prompt to dominate. Conversely, a higher value (e.g., --sw 500 ) would make the style more pronounced, heavily influencing the final output.

For instance, using --sref random --sw 300 would randomly select a style and apply it with moderate intensity, striking a balance between the prompt’s content and the stylistic overlay. Experimenting with different style weights can help users achieve the desired aesthetic impact.

Midjourney V6 Style Reference Seeds

Once an image is generated using --sref random , the “random” value in the command is replaced with a specific style reference seed number, such as --sref 762351716 . This seed acts as a unique identifier for the style applied to that particular image. Users can reuse this style reference seed in future prompts to replicate the same style, ensuring consistency across different projects or iterations.

