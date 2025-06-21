New Midjourney AI Video Generator Tested : Transform Your Photos into Videos

What if your favorite still image could suddenly spring to life, telling a story through movement and emotion? With Midjourney’s new video model, that vision is no longer a distant dream. This innovative tool takes static images and transforms them into short, dynamic animations, opening up a world of possibilities for creators. But here’s the catch: while the technology is undeniably exciting, it’s not without its growing pains. From resolution limitations to steep costs, this experimental feature is as much a challenge as it is a breakthrough. So, is it worth diving into this new frontier of image-to-video animation, or does it fall short of its ambitious promise?

In this exploration, Thaeyne takes us through the core features of Midjourney’s video model, from its automatic and manual animation modes to its creative potential and technical hurdles. You’ll discover how this tool can bring your ideas to life, but also where it might leave you frustrated. Whether you’re a professional looking to push the boundaries of visual storytelling or an enthusiast curious about the future of animation, this deep dive will help you decide if this experimental technology is the right fit for your creative ambitions. The question is: how far are you willing to go to turn stillness into motion?

Midjourney Video Model Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Midjourney’s first video model focuses on image-to-video animation , offering Automatic and Manual modes for different levels of creative control.

, offering Automatic and Manual modes for different levels of creative control. Videos are short (5-20 seconds) and capped at 480p resolution , requiring external tools for upscaling to higher quality.

, requiring external tools for upscaling to higher quality. The tool performs best with single-subject images , but struggles with complex prompts, multiple faces, and realistic facial expressions.

, but struggles with complex prompts, multiple faces, and realistic facial expressions. Video generation is costly, approximately eight times more expensive than image creation, with Pro subscriptions offering unlimited video generation in “relaxed mode.”

than image creation, with Pro subscriptions offering unlimited video generation in “relaxed mode.” While experimental and limited, the tool enables creative storytelling and smooth animations for simpler projects, with potential for future improvements in resolution and functionality.

Core Features: How the Video Model Works

Midjourney’s video model focuses exclusively on image-to-video animation, deliberately excluding text-to-video capabilities for now. It offers two distinct animation modes, each catering to different user needs:

Automatic Mode: This mode applies predefined motion patterns to your image, making it a quick and accessible option for generating animations without requiring advanced input.

This mode applies predefined motion patterns to your image, making it a quick and accessible option for generating animations without requiring advanced input. Manual Mode: For users seeking greater control, this mode enables you to define specific movements, allowing for tailored animations that align with your creative vision.

Additionally, the tool provides two motion intensity settings—low and high. The low-motion setting generates subtle, realistic animations, ideal for maintaining a natural look. In contrast, the high-motion setting creates more dynamic and dramatic effects, though it can sometimes result in exaggerated or unnatural movements. Despite these options, the model occasionally encounters motion errors, particularly when operating in high-motion mode, which can detract from the overall quality of the animation.

Access and Cost: What You Need to Know

The video model is currently accessible only through Midjourney’s web portal, with no integration into Discord. While this web-based approach may simplify navigation for some users, it limits accessibility for those accustomed to Discord-based workflows, which have been a hallmark of Midjourney’s other tools.

Cost is another critical consideration. Video generation is significantly more expensive than image creation, costing approximately eight times as much. For frequent users, the Pro subscription tier, priced at $60 per month, includes a “relaxed mode” that allows for unlimited video generation. However, for casual users or those experimenting with the tool, the high costs may present a barrier to regular use, making it less accessible for non-professional projects.

Midjourney Video AI Mode

Technical Specifications and Limitations

The videos produced by Midjourney’s model are short, typically ranging between 5 and 20 seconds in length. The resolution is capped at 480p, which may not meet the standards required for professional or high-quality projects. To achieve higher resolutions, you’ll need to rely on external upscaling tools such as Cupscale or Topaz, adding additional steps to your workflow and increasing the time and effort required to finalize a project.

The tool performs best when animating single-subject images, where it can effectively bring static visuals to life. However, it struggles with more complex scenarios, such as:

Animating multiple faces, which often results in inaccuracies or distorted movements.

Generating realistic facial expressions or achieving precise lip-syncing, which remains unreliable.

These limitations underscore the experimental nature of the tool and its current inability to handle intricate visual elements effectively. As such, it is better suited for simpler projects that do not require high levels of detail or precision.

User Experience: Opportunities and Challenges

The video model encourages creative experimentation, allowing you to explore a variety of prompts and animation styles. This flexibility can lead to unique and visually engaging results, particularly for single-subject animations. However, the user experience is not without its challenges. For example:

Downloading videos can be cumbersome due to limited resolution options and the absence of streamlined export features, which complicates the workflow.

The tool’s performance can be inconsistent, especially when handling complex prompts or operating in high-motion settings, leading to mixed results.

Despite these hurdles, early feedback has been largely positive, particularly regarding the tool’s ability to create smooth and visually appealing animations for simpler projects. This suggests that, even in its current experimental phase, the video model holds significant creative potential for users willing to navigate its complexities.

Future Potential and Current Suitability

Midjourney’s video model represents a promising step forward in the realm of image-to-video animation, offering you a novel way to bring static images to life. Its creative possibilities are undeniable, but the tool’s current limitations—such as low resolution, high costs, and technical challenges—highlight its experimental status.

As the technology evolves, future updates may address these shortcomings, potentially improving resolution, reducing costs, and enhancing the tool’s ability to handle complex animations. For now, the video model is best suited for users who are willing to embrace its experimental nature and explore its potential for innovative visual storytelling. Whether you are a professional seeking to push creative boundaries or an enthusiast experimenting with new tools, this feature offers a glimpse into the future of animation technology.

