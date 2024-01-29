15 Unusual Midjourney 6 material styles to experiment with

Last week the development team at Midjourney made available its new web-based image creation user interface showing how the AI art generator is moving away from Discord. Available to Midjourney users with over 5,000 image creations the new web browser based AI art creation system within Midjourney features a number of controls, sliders and options to help you quickly create artwork in different sizes and styles.

If you are searching for new ways to and extra creativity to your AI artwork you might be interested in the video created by AI artist Thaeyne. Who has reimagine common objects by incorporating elements from the animal kingdom, resulting in a series of stunning visual renderings that challenge our perceptions of reality.

The project involved using Midjourney 6 to create images of everyday items such as books, forests, men, and skyscrapers, but with a twist. These objects were depicted using unusual materials like antlers, butterfly wings, and spider silk. The aim was to test the limits of the AI’s creative abilities and to explore how nature can inspire artificial design.

Midjourney 6 unusual material styles

The results were nothing short of captivating. A book was transformed into a vibrant display, with pages that seemed to come alive with the iridescent hues of butterfly wings. A forest was reimagined with trees made of antlers, creating an ethereal scene that appeared to be plucked from a fantasy world. The representation of a man took on a legendary quality through the use of dragon scales, and a skyscraper shimmered with the reflective beauty of fish scales, offering a fresh perspective on urban architecture.

Midjourney v6 demonstrated its flexibility by producing these images in different styles. The default setting produced sleek, refined images, while the ‘raw’ style offered a grittier, more organic look. This contrast in styles sparked a debate among viewers, with some preferring the polished look and others drawn to the raw style’s potential for artistic expression.

Despite the AI’s remarkable performance, it faced some hurdles. Capturing the delicate intricacies of materials like gossamer and spider silk proved challenging, highlighting the current limitations of AI in rendering such fine details with complete authenticity. By combining natural elements with artificial constructs offers a glimpse into a world where creativity is boundless. It prompts us to reconsider what we consider normal and encourages us to expand the horizons of our creativity in tandem with the advancements in artificial intelligence. This project not only showcases the imaginative possibilities of AI but also serves as a testament to the technology’s growing role in artistic expression.



