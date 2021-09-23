Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 pre-order open for $130

As well as officially launching its new Surface Pro 8 tablet Microsoft has also started taking preorders for its second-generation Microsoft Surface Slim Pen. Delivery of the $130 Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 will start on October 5th 2021 the same day that Microsoft will be officially launching its Windows 11 operating system.

The stylus has been designed to be used and charge within the Signature Keyboard for the Surface Pro tablets such as the 8 and X but can also be attached magnetically to the Surface Laptop Studio or using a separate charger priced at $35.

“Our best performing pen yet, with real-time writing, pinpoint accuracy, and incredible shading thanks to a sharper pen tip and improved design. Take notes naturally—the haptic motor in Surface Slim Pen 2 brings the feeling of writing and drawing on paper to your PC’s screen. Write, sketch, navigate, and recharge. Take handwritten notes and draw with the same feeling you get with pen on paper, with exceptional accuracy and a new storable design.”

“Experience natural and inclusive note-taking, sketching, and navigating with the same feeling you get with pen on paper when paired with Surface Pro 8 or Surface Laptop Studio with the built-in haptic motor. Surface Slim Pen 2 is ready to use right out of the box for you to unleash your creativity. Better yet, you’ll always know where it is with built-in, wireless charging and secure storage in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard or Surface Laptop Studio”

Source : Microsoft

