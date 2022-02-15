Microsoft .NET celebrates its 20th anniversary

This week Microsoft .NET is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its .NET platform. It has been 20 years since the first Visual Studio .NET version launched and Microsoft is holding a month long celebration looking back over the last two decades. Over five million developers use .NET and the platform was born from DOS and BASIC.

Recently Microsoft launched .NET 6 during November 2021 and are currently in the process of developing .NET 7 and have made available Preview 1 available this week. To learn more about the Microsoft .NET platform and what Microsoft has in store for the next 30 days to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the platform jump over to the official developer blog on the Microsoft website by following the link below.

Microsoft .NET 20th Anniversary

Learn more about the history of the Microsoft .NET in the video below with hosts Scott Hanselman, Scott Hunter, the .NET team, and special guests to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the .NET development platform.

“It’s amazing that a 20-year-old platform has been the most loved framework by developers for three years in a row now – 2019, 2020, 2021, according to Stack Overflow’s developer survey. And CNCF has recognized .NET repositories in the top 30 highest velocity open-source projects on GitHub since 2017, a testament to all the people actively making the platform better every day.

Contributions from the community have also had a direct impact on performance, with .NET topping the TechEmpower performance benchmarks for years. There are hundreds of thousands of packages on NuGet built by the community, thousands of components and tools available from .NET ecosystem partners, and hundreds of .NET user groups worldwide helping local communities learn .NET.”

“With the rise of the internet, the world saw an easier way to share information. Technology shifted towards distributed systems that communicated over the internet. .NET was built for this internet revolution. Multiple languages, one runtime, and a set of libraries and APIs that were all compatible.

.NET was at the forefront of Microsoft’s transformation to embrace the internet age. We even started tagging “.NET” onto many of our product names back then! Who remembers Windows .NET Enterprise Server?”

Source : Microsoft

