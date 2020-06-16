Microsoft HoloLens 2 now available to all from $3,500

Microsoft has this week made available its HoloLens 2 augmented reality headset to everyone. For the last 12 months the HoloLens 2 AR headset has only available to Microsoft business partners and developers. Now consumers can purchase the headset price that $3500 as well as plenty of accessories including straps, carry cases, charges, cables and more, most of which come included in the HoloLens 2 kit available to purchase from the Microsoft store.

“Work better together with HoloLens 2—an untethered mixed reality device with apps and solutions that enhance collaboration. Help your whole company be more productive and innovate with more purpose. Explore the most comfortable and immersive mixed reality experience available. See what makes HoloLens 2 the ultimate mixed reality device, with solutions that deliver value instantly. You’ll get all the benefits of using cloud and AI services from Microsoft—including reliability, security, and scalability.”

The HoloLens 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Compute Platform, supported by 4-GB LPDDR4x system DRAM and 64 GB of UFS 2.1 storage, as well as offering connectivity via support for Wi-Fi 5, new tooth 5.0 and USB-C.

Source : Microsoft : BadVR : Road To VR

