Microsoft Defender now available for consumers

Microsoft has announced that it is making its Microsoft Defender available to consumers, it will be available for all of your devices.

Previously Defender was only available for Windows PCs and for business customers, now it is being made available to everyone and all devices.

As our digital footprints grow, and with more devices and family members online, protecting your personal data and devices becomes more important than ever. On top of that, you and your family’s device preferences may result in Windows, iOS, Android, and macOS devices all represented in a single household—I know from personal experience in my own family. As threats grow more sophisticated, and time spent online has increased during the pandemic, we are more vulnerable than ever.

We must evolve our security solutions to meet unique customer needs at home and work by bringing together existing technologies in a new way. That is why we are introducing Microsoft Defender for individuals. It was built on our Microsoft Defender for Endpoint technology, leveraging the same trusted security that enterprises rely on. It joins our comprehensive set of security products and services as the newest member of our family of Microsoft Defender solutions and extends the protection already built into Windows Security.

You can find out more details about Microsoft software over at the Microsoft website at the link below.

Source Microsoft

