getting started with MicroPython on the new Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller

If you have purchased one of the new Raspberry Pi Pico microcontrollers launched by the Raspberry Pi Foundation earlier this month and are a little stuck on what to do next. You may be interested to know that the Foundation has created a Get Started with MicroPython on Raspberry Pi Pico book to help you take the first steps. The Pico microcontroller guide book is now available to purchase from the Ada fruit online store in the official Raspberry Pi Foundation site if you are based in the United Kingdom or Europe.

“In Get Started with MicroPython on Raspberry Pi Pico, you will learn how to use the beginner-friendly language MicroPython to write programs and connect hardware to make your Raspberry Pi Pico interact with the world around it. Using these skills, you can create your own electro‑mechanical projects, whether for fun or to make your life easier.”

“Microcontrollers, like RP2040 at the heart of Raspberry Pi Pico, are computers stripped back to their base essentials. You don’t use monitors or keyboards, but program them to take their input from, and send their output to the input/output pins.”

Source : Adafruit : RPiF

