After being launched via Kickstarter last month the Pill XL micro blade multitool is now coming to the end of its campaign and has successfully raised over $130,000 thanks to over 2400 backers. With just over a day remaining if you are interested in purchasing one of the key chain micro blades at its Kickstarter promotional price do not delay.

As the name suggests the latest version of the companies cutting tool is slightly larger than the original measuring 40 mm in length or 1.6 inches featuring a 22.5° level angled blade sharpened on both sides, the double-edged keychain multitool is more precise than ever. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $27 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Each PILL XL comes with a super-fast attaching/detaching carabiner ring to ease your everyday carry. The carabiner ring also gives you a good, secure grip when using the blade and enables full control of the edge positioning. We don’t want to bulk up your pockets. Microblade Pill XL is so small and light you can barely feel it in your pocket. In our busy lifestyle convenience is everything. Take it with you wherever you go. Attach it to your keys, or backpack, or carry it in your coin pocket.”

Pill XL micro blade

“The pill is sharp but safe to touch at the same time so that consumers can not accidentally slice their fingers. The tip on the other hand is very sharp and could easily pierce something if force is applied. For safety reasons, cap locking has been slightly adjusted – tightened if you compare it to the original Microblade Pill. “

If the Pill XL crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Pill XL micro blade project check out the promotional video below.

“It’s a super convenient spring-loaded-ball locking mechanism that works flawlessly and eases usage. Simply pull it off, do the task, and put it back on. It can’t be more convenient than that. Mix the caps as you prefer. Design choices will be asked during the survey later when the campaign ends.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the micro blade, jump over to the official Pill XL crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





