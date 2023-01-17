Titanium multitool carabiner from $69

MTI has launched their very first Kickstarter campaign this month to launch their new Titanium multitool carabiner. The campaign is entering its final hours after raising over double its required pledge goal thanks to over 120 backers. The unique EDC multitool has been designed to provide an ultralightweight survival tool that weighs just 42g and features a wealth of integrated tools. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $69 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The outdoors as much as urban lifestyle gave us the idea to start drawing out a new type of multitool carabiner which could combine the function of key holder, multitool and self-defense tool together. It could nearly handle all your everyday task. Designing and redesigning dozens of times to find the best weight-to-feature combination, all the efforts worth, finally, we created a powerful EDC tool that weighs only 42 grams without any sacrifices made to the design or durability.”

Tools

Mini Ruler – Need metric or standard measurements? No problem! The mini ruler measures 3 cm on there.

– Need metric or standard measurements? No problem! The mini ruler measures 3 cm on there. Mini Pry Bar – Use the mini pry bar for a variety of tasks including opening certain types of beers, paint cans, removing staples or nails, and much more! Keep your inner crank at bay while working on projects with a refreshing beverage.

– Use the mini pry bar for a variety of tasks including opening certain types of beers, paint cans, removing staples or nails, and much more! Keep your inner crank at bay while working on projects with a refreshing beverage. Cap Opener – The cap opener easily opens any capped beverage from bubbling beer, satisfying soda, or even sparkling water.

– The cap opener easily opens any capped beverage from bubbling beer, satisfying soda, or even sparkling water. Box opener – You got new package? Let’s get it open!

– You got new package? Let’s get it open! Flat screwdriver – A flat head screwdriver to put screws in their place as well as tackle other tasks.

– A flat head screwdriver to put screws in their place as well as tackle other tasks. Philips screwdriver – Install or remove screws.

– Install or remove screws. Hex Wrenches – Gate retains 1/4″ hex bits.

– Gate retains 1/4″ hex bits. Spoken wrench – Cyclists—tend to your ride with the spoke wrench, which fits bike wheels nuts.

Titanium multitool carabiner

“It is not easy to make a carabiner into a multitool, as there are lots of limitations. But…we did it! We made it an awesome EDC tool, that not only is functional but also good looking. Not your run-of-the-mill travel or backpack accessories, our carabiners are crafted from sturdy and durable titanium, which is super light weighted, scratch free, never rust and so on. Its build and versatility make it suitable for all your rugged adventures. “

If the Titanium crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Titanium multitool carabiner project review the promotional video below.

“Attach the tritium vial in the slot to make it glow in the dark, so you can use it in the dark situation. The vials size to fit the slot is 1.5×6mm. The vial is not included, you could get it online or from your local vendor.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the multitool carabiner, jump over to the official Titanium crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





