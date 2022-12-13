Bit Bar II titanium EDC screwdriver

The Bit Bar II is a small compact EDC screwdriver constructed from grade 5 titanium that is compatible with one quarter-inch hexbits. Featuring a secure pushbutton mechanism the screwdriver features dual drive angles and a 16mm extension arm and leather case. Making it perfect to carry and perform those emergency repairs or adjustments as needed. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $97 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Bit Bar is one of the most popular tools we’ve ever made. Over the years we have carried and used this tool countless times. We are taking the idea up a level with an improved sliding button, a fully enclosed body, two drive angles, and a deep carry pocket clip. We are proud to announce the Bit Bar II.”

EDC Screwdriver

“Carries like a pocket knife with the functionality of a complete screwdriver set. Easily accessible to help tackle daily tasks without having to run back to the toolbox. No odd, half-sized, or proprietary bits here. We understand that everyone has different needs when it comes to daily tasks, so being able to store and use 8 standard 1/4″ hex bits that you already own allows you to quickly customize the bit bar to your needs.”

If the Bit Bar II crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Bit Bar II EDC screwdriver project view the promotional video below.

“Add some personality to your Bit Bar II, we have titanium Damascus and brass Damascus beads to dress up your EDC gear. (Paracord lanyard not included). We already have a small batch of inventory built that’s ready to ship, as long as we don’t run out of the limited spots on tiers, we will be able to fulfill the rewards as soon as the campaign ends.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the EDC screwdriver, jump over to the official Bit Bar II crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

