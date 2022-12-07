Titanium pocket EDC multitool hits Kickstarter

A new Kickstarter campaign has launched this month for a unique pocket EDC multitool offering six functions in one Titanium tool. Featuring replaceable blades and a multitude of tools for your everyday life, the multitool features easily replaceable craft knife blades allowing you to easily keep your tool sharp for those emergencies. The cutting blade can be securely stored thanks to the sliding mechanism keeping the blade sharp for when you need it most. The minimalist framework features a cutout design making the multitude will lightweight yet functional.

– Material: Gr5 Titanium + Brass

– Dimensions open:L 9.5 x W 2.5 x H 1.2 cm(3.74” x 0.98” x 0.47”)

– Dimensions folded:L 8 x W 2.5 x H 1.2 cm(3.15” x 0.98” x 0.47”)

– Weight( with blade installed):1.46oz(41.4g)

– Blade: Standard Utility Blade

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $59 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“In many situation in our daily lives, we all want to have an essential tool around that can handle multiple tasks. There have designed mini micro knife-hanging on key-chain for convenience reason, designed foldable utility knife for practical use. But there never designed a knife that are Minimalist Design + Versatile + Handy + Compact + Quick Release Blade + Multitool. Therefore, this knife is born.”

With the assumption that the Titanium crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Titanium pocket EDC multitool project review the promotional video below.

“This knife is made from Titanium. Titanium was chosen due to its durability, light weight and high corrosion resistance. It is bead blasted to give it a nice finish that is cool to the touch and wears gracefully with age. “

“Same size as a key, this utility knife was designed to be versatile. With the quick change blade mechanism, you’ll never have a ‘dull’ moment. It could totally do almost any cutting task for your everyday demands. You can use it to trim plant, cut fruit, remove staples or defend yourself in an emergency.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the pocket EDC multitool, jump over to the official Titanium crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

