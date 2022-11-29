Forging Kratos Blades of Chaos from old forklift fork

God of War fans that would like to own or make their very own Kratos Blades inspired by the PlayStation and now PC game series. Are sure to enjoy this new video uploaded by the Faraway Forge channel on YouTube, showing how a pair of Blades have been forged from an old unwanted steel and very heavy forklift fork. Kratos Blades otherwise known as the Blades of Chaos, take the form of powerful chained blades given to Kratos by Ares after he pledged his allegiance to him.

“The Blades of Chaos are a pair of chained blades that were fashioned by the God of War, Ares. Ares had the blades made for a servant who would prove worthy of being in his service. The blades were the first pair of chained blades that Kratos used in the God of War Series.”

Forging Kratos Blades

“The Blades of Chaos were forged at the darkest depths of the Underworld by Ares himself. They were imbued with fire, which allowed them to ignite with every attack that the user performed. The Blades’ chains would stretch out for a set distance with each attack, allowing for fluid movement no matter who wielded them.”

“The chains of the blades were permanently seared onto the forearms of the wielder, which served as a reminder of their oath to the God of War, and could only be removed either by the God of War himself or when the wielder’s time of servitude ended. However, when their creator is dead with the servant still owning them, they can be removed or equipped, whenever needed.”

“After Kratos pledged his life to the God of War, Ares had his Harpies fetch the Blades of Chaos and bestowed them on the Spartan, claiming they were weapons truly worthy of a God’s Champion.”

Source : YouTube





