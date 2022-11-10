PS5 vs PS4 vs PS4 Pro God of War Ragnarok comparison

The new and highly anticipated God of War Ragnarok game is now available to enjoy on the PlayStation platform. But if you are wondering what sort of performance, you can expect playing the game on either the latest generation PlayStation 5 or older generation PS4 or PS4 Pro you will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have put together a great comparison, showing the differences across all three consoles PS5 vs PS4 vs PS4 Pro side-by-side when playing the new God of War Ragnarok game.

“Ragnarök’s expanded focus sees the player exploring each of the nine realms, including the new additions of Svartalfheim, the industrial abode of the Dwarves; Vanaheim, the lush home of the Vanir gods; and Asgard, the golden land of the Æsir gods. Midgard, the primary realm of the 2018 installment, is heavily featured but is now a frigid wasteland, dramatically changed by Fimbulwinter, a three-year long winter that began upon the conclusion of the previous game.

The Lake of the Nine, previously navigable by means of a boat in the previous game, is now frozen over. Svartalfheim is explorable to the same degree as Midgard was in the previous game. Alfheim, Helheim, and Niflheim all return, with an expanded focus and character exploration.”

PS5 vs PS4 vs PS4 Pro

“With the arrival of the new God of War in stores, we can finally reveal our full cross-gen comparison for Santa Monica Studios’ brilliant game. Oliver Mackenzie and John Linneman – with a little help via pointers from the game developer itself – showcase how smoothly Ragnarök scales across the generations, ensuring everyone gets an excellent experience appropriate to the performance level of their console.”

Source : Digital Foundry





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals