Michael Fassbender stars in The Killer a new film by David Fincher

A new Michael Fassbender film will soon be available to watch on Netflix in the form of The Killer. A 2023 neo-noir action thriller, film, directed by the renowned David Fincher and penned by Andrew Kevin Walker, in a cinematic adaptation of a French graphic novel series. The Killer (Le Tueur) is a French comic book by writer Matz and artist Luc Jacamon which follows the life of an initially unnamed assassin.

The film storyline follows an assassin who becomes embroiled in an international manhunt following a botched hit and stars critically acclaimed Michael Fassbender, who is known for his powerful performances and exceptional acting abilities. Fassbender’s portrayal of the lead character, an assassin caught up in a global pursuit, is nothing short of captivating. His performance is complemented by a strong supporting cast, including Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O’Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, and the inimitable Tilda Swinton. Each actor brings their unique style and talent to the film, contributing to its overall appeal and success.

The film premiers on Netflix on November 10, 2023.

“The Killer” premiered at the prestigious 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2023, where it competed with other high-profile films. The film’s premiere was met with anticipation and excitement, marking the beginning of its journey on the international stage. Following its debut in Venice, “The Killer” was selected for a surprise screening at the 71st San Sebastián International Film Festival on September 30. It was also featured in the ‘Icon’ section at the 28th Busan International Film Festival, where it was screened on October 6, 2023. These festival appearances added to the film’s international presence and visibility, further piquing the interest of audiences worldwide.

After making its mark on the festival circuit, “The Killer” began a limited theatrical release on October 27, 2023, through Netflix. This release allowed audiences to experience the film’s gripping narrative and stellar performances on the big screen. However, for those who prefer the comfort of their homes, the film is set to begin streaming on Netflix from November 10, 2023. This dual release strategy ensures that “The Killer” is accessible to a wide audience, regardless of their viewing preferences.

“The Killer” is a compelling neo-noir action thriller that combines a gripping narrative, stellar performances, and expert direction. With its international festival premieres and upcoming streaming release, the film is set to captivate audiences worldwide. Whether you’re a fan of action thrillers, an admirer of Michael Fassbender’s work, or a follower of David Fincher’s directorial prowess, “The Killer” promises to be an engaging cinematic experience.



