Meta is shutting down Facebook’s Face Recognition system

Facebook recently changed its name to Meta and now Meta has announced that they are shutting down the Face Recognition system on Facebook.

Meta will delete data of more than 1 billion users that were in the system, they are also going to limit the use of facial recognition systems on Facebook.

In the coming weeks, we will shut down the Face Recognition system on Facebook as part of a company-wide move to limit the use of facial recognition in our products. As part of this change, people who have opted in to our Face Recognition setting will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos, and we will delete the facial recognition template used to identify them.

This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology’s history. More than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have opted in to our Face Recognition setting and are able to be recognized, and its removal will result in the deletion of more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates.

You can see more information about Meta’s plans to get rid of their Face Recognition system and also the data of more than one billion users at the link below.

Source Meta

