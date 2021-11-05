Meta is launching new tools for Facebook Groups

Meta recently announced that they were shutting down Facebook’s Facial Recognition system and now they are launching some new tools for Facebook Groups.

A new range of tools for Facebook Groups are designed to help admins and improve groups with new features and more.

Today, we’re hosting the Facebook Communities Summit and announcing new tools in Facebook Groups that empower community builders to accomplish more together. As communities continue to evolve, we want to make it easier for people to collaborate in new ways and have fun while they’re doing it. We also continue to invest in new ways to keep groups on our platform safe.

Every group develops its own culture. To make their groups look and feel unique, admins will be able to:

Easily customize the colors, post backgrounds and fonts that display in groups, along with the emojis members can use to react to content.

that display in groups, along with the members can use to react to content. Use feature sets to select preset collections of post formats, badges, admin tools and more that can be turned on for their group with one click, so that communities can engage in the ways they want.

to select preset collections of post formats, badges, admin tools and more that can be turned on for their group with one click, so that communities can engage in the ways they want. Suggest preferred formats for members to use when they post in their group. This will appear in a new posting button that stays with members as they browse the group, eliminating the need to scroll back to the top when they’re ready to post.

that stays with members as they browse the group, eliminating the need to scroll back to the top when they’re ready to post. Create a unique greeting message and share group rules that new members will automatically receive when they join a group, so they can develop a sense of belonging sooner.

You can find out more details about the new features and tools coming to Facebook Groups over at Meta at the link below.

Source Meta

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals