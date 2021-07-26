Mercedes S 580 e L plug-in hybrid on sale in the UK for £104,490

The Mercedes S 580 e L plug-in hybrid is now on sale in the UK for £104,490 and the first deliveries will arrive with customers later this year.

There is also a top model, the S 580 e L AMG Line Premium Plus Executive which will set you back £113,880, the cars are powered by a 3.0 litre straight six engine and a 28.6 kWh battery.

The newest S-Class features a 3.0-litre straight-six engine, capable of producing 367 hp, combined with a 28.6 kWh battery. The battery produces 150 hp and allows the S 580 e L to travel for up to 63 miles on electric alone. The S 580 e L can deliver up to 353.1 mpg and emits just 18 g/km of CO 2 .

The new S-Class features the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen central display, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, plus an MBUX tablet – which can be used as a fully-fledged tablet outside of the vehicle, including the ability to download Android apps (MBUX tablet is available as part of the Executive line). The driver display is also optionally available with 3D technology, including facial recognition which can monitor driver drowsiness and exterior mirror settings.

