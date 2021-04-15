Brabus Mercedes S Class gets extra power and more

Brabus have unveiled a range of upgrades for the Mercedes S Class and this include more power, with a total of up to 500 horsepower on the S 500 4Matic.

The Brabus Mercedes S Class also gets a range of styling updates that include custom wheels in a range of sizes up to 21 inches.

The definitive combination of luxury and performance – the world’s best limousine, Brabusized! For over 67 years, the S-Class has been a testament for luxury, comfort and a driving experience of the superlative. With the BRABUS 500, based on the Mercedes-Benz S 500 4MATIC, we strive to keep and build upon this truly significant legacy. This impressive BRABUS package is defined by an upgraded engine configuration producing a power output of 368 Kw / 500 hp and a top speed of 250 km / h as well as several exterior touches enhancing both the looks and the aerodynamic efficiency of the limousine. In combination with the zenith of interior luxury and comfort, the BRABUS 500 is in a league of its own, underlined by character and individuality!

You can find out more details about the new Brabus Mercedes S Class over at the Brabus website at the link below.

Source Brabus

