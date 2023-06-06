Mercedes G-Class EVOLUTION by HOFELE? unveiled

HOFELE has unveiled the latest customized version of the Mercedes G-Class, the Mercedes G-Class EVOLUTION by HOFELE and the car comes with a unique design and some interesting features.

HOFELE has been offering bespoke exterior styling, interior and performance enhancements for the current W463A model Mercedes-Benz G-Class since 2019. Already well known for its unique innovative features such as Reverse Opening Rear Doors and the patented HOFELE Full-Length Electric Side Steps with moving exhaust tips for the AMG G63.

New for 2023 HOFELE now introduces the EVOLUTION package, elegant and sophisticated in design with sports styling features that enhance and compliment the iconic G-Class DNA.

A very distinctive front-end re-design for the EVOLUTION includes a completely new front bumper manufactured in Carbon Fibre with unique Day Time Running Lights. This has been integrated with the now familiar HOFELE signature front grille. The carbon trim elements of the front bumper integrate and join with the trim elements of the new extended wheel arches.

Front and rear wheel arches, also manufactured in carbon fibre feature integrated styling air vents. All trim parts of the package can be finished in various styles of carbon, gloss black or body colour.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes G-Class EVOLUTION by HOFELE over at HOFELE at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source HOFELE



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals