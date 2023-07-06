Mercedes CLE Coupe and Cabriolet unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled two new cars, the Mercedes CLE Coupe and the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet, these new cars will replace the Mercedes C Class Coupe and Cabriolet and the E Class Coupe and Cabriolet.

Mercedes-Benz is continuing its long tradition of sporty, elegant dream cars with a new, independent series. The new CLE Coupe uses the conceptual and technical innovations of the C-Class and E-Class. With its expressive design, exclusive comfort features for maximum individuality and confident, sporty driving performance, the new two-door coupe raises the bar for its segment. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe will arrive in U.S dealerships in early 2024. The CLE Cabriolet will follow for open-air connoisseurs.

The striking exterior design features a long wheelbase, well-positioned and strongly inclined A-pillar, a short front overhang and a slightly longer rear overhang, as well as pronounced shoulders and large wheel arches. The new CLE Coupe combines these sporty, elegant proportions with the modern design language of Mercedes-Benz. True to the Mercedes-Benz design philosophy of Sensual Purity, the result is a powerful, dynamic design that embodies an emotional statement from every perspective.

Mercedes has said that the new CLE Coupe will be available later this year and the new CLE Cabriolet will be launching in Spring 2024, you can find out more information about both cars over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes



