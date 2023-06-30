Mercedes Benz G 500 Final Edition unveiled

Mercedes Benz has announced that it is launching a new version of its G-Class, the Mercedes Benz G 500 Final Edition, and the car will be limited to just 1,500 units worldwide, the car is celebrating the 39th birthday of the G-Class.

The car will be available in a choice of three colors, each one limited to 500 cars and these include metallic paint obsidian black, the MANUFAKTUR paint opalith white magno, and the new MANUFAKTUR paint olive magno.

The “Final Edition” also features 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design, which are painted in the body colour and have a high-sheen finish in combination with the MANUFAKTUR olive magno paint finish. For the other two variants, they are black and have a high-sheen finish. In addition, the special model features “FINAL EDITION” lettering, from the outer protective strip to the insert in the spare wheel cover. As part of the MANUFAKTUR logo package, doorknobs with an embossed logo complement the high-quality appearance of the “Final Edition”. There is also a logo projector in the exterior mirrors, which projects the “G” logo and the lettering “STRONGER THAN TIME” onto the asphalt when stationary. The spare wheel ring in high-gloss chrome, plus other add-on parts in both the body colour and high-gloss chrome underline the exclusivity of the limited special model. In addition, buyers receive an exclusive indoor car cover with “STRONGER THAN TIME” lettering to protect the vehicle from dust and scratches.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes Benz G 500 Final Edition over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for this limited edition G-Class.

Source Mercedes



