New Mercedes E Class Estate gets official

Mercedes Benz has unveiled a new model of their E Class, the Mercedes E Class Estate and the car gets a new design and a range of upgrades over the previous model including the latest technology.

The new Mercedes E Class Estate is around 28mm wider than the previous model and the rear passengers now have more space the car gets a new dynamic design on the rear and a new MBUX display with a larger surface.

Compared to its predecessor, the E-Class Estate has increased in width by 28 millimetres. This gives the rear passengers even more space: Elbow room in the rear is increased to 1519 millimetres. The wheelbase has increased by 22 millimetres to 2961 millimetres. As a result, those sitting in the back enjoy more knee room and leg room. The load compartment can be expanded from 615 litres to up to 1830 litres. In the plug-in hybrid model, the luggage capacity is 460–1675 litres.

Although the roofline is more dynamically designed compared to its predecessor, the new E-Class Estate scores again with functionality and load compartment volume. Combined with the raked rear window, the overall appearance is progressive. The connection between tradition and modernity is made particularly clear by a feature at the front: A black panel-like surface connects the radiator grille with the headlamps. This insert in high-gloss black is visually reminiscent of the Mercedes-EQ models.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes E Class Estate over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing this should be available closer to launch.

Source Mercedes



