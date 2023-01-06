Mercedes Benz launching high power EV charging network

Mercedes Benz has announced that it is launching a new high-power EV charging network. The network will be launched in North America first and then rolled out to more countries.

Mercedes-Benz announces far-reaching plans to launch a global high-power charging network across North America, Europe, China and other key markets. It will begin to be built this year in the US and Canada, followed by other regions around the globe. The aim is to have the full network in place before the end of the decade, when Mercedes-Benz intends to go all-electric wherever market conditions allow. The Mercedes-Benz high-power charging network will greatly enhance customers’ charging experience, accelerate the journey towards the all-electric future and create a global infrastructure asset with future value-creation potential. The Mercedes-Benz charging hubs will be located in key cities and urban population centres, close to major arteries, convenient retail and service destinations, including participating Mercedes-Benz dealership sites.

