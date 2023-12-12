Mercedes AMG SL 63 S E Performance has 816 HP

Mercedes Benz has revealed a new version of their AMG SL, the Mercedes AMG SL 63 S E Performance and the car comes with an impressive 816 horsepower or 600 kW and up to 1,420 Nm of torque.

The car comes with an impressive 0 to 62 mph time (0 to 100 km/h) of just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 197 miles per hour (317 km/h), the car is powered by a 4.0 liter V8 and it also features an electric drive unit.

“The SL has always been an icon in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio. The latest version of the legendary roadster transfers this status into the future. First and foremost is the new SL 63 S E PERFORMANCE, which, with its innovative technology, is the most powerful member of the SL family. With this unique concept, we offer our customers not only superior performance but also the option of all-electric driving. Extensive equipment options and the high-quality materials used also make the SL one of the most exclusive roadsters on the market – a real dream car.”

Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and Head of Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes Maybach divisions

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG SL 63 S E Performance over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Mercedes Benz



