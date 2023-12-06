Mercedes CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe unveiled

Mercedes Benz has added a new performance model to its CLE coupe range with the launch of the Mercedes CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe the car comes with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that also features an exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric additional compressor that produces 449 horsepower.

The progressively forward-sloping front section (“Shark Nose”), in combination with the precisely shaped bonnet, ensures an appearance that is both sporty and elegant. The AMG-specific A-shaped radiator grille and the flat, sharply cut full-LED headlights create a particularly powerful impression. DIGITAL LIGHT headlights with and without projection function are available as optional equipment. They have daytime running light ellipses and blue lighting on the base of the headlights, which enhances the dynamic appearance.

The strikingly designed front apron is raised in the middle section in an A-shape (“A-wing”). This allows for a large air inlet for high air flow. This also applies to the outer air inlets with two cross slats. Distinctive shaped edges structure the side view. The flared front and rear fenders, the wide track (plus 58 millimetres at the front, plus 75 millimetres at the rear compared to the Mercedes-Benz model) and the 19-inch wheels give the new AMG Coupé a powerful appearance. 20-inch wheels are available as an option.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, it will go on sale in the UK early next year.

Source Mercedes Benz



