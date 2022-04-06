Mercedes AMG SL 43 unveiled

Mercedes Benz has announced a new model in its SL range, the Mercedes AMG SL 43 which is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine.

The new Mercedes AMG SL 43 produces 375 horsepower and the car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.9 seconds.

The four-cylinder engine known as the M139, which has long been used transversely in Mercedes‑AMG compact models without an electric exhaust turbocharger, is positioned longitudinally in the SL 43. In the entry-level model in the SL series, which always features rear-wheel drive, it is also combined with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission (MCT = Multi-Clutch Transmission) for the first time. A wet start-off clutch replaces the torque converter. It reduces weight and, thanks to its lower inertia, optimises response to accelerator pedal input, especially during spurts and load changes. The elaborately calibrated software ensures extremely short shift times as well as fast multiple downshifts if required. In addition, the intermediate throttle function in the “Sport” and “Sport+” driving modes delivers a particularly emotionally appealing gearshift experience. There is also the RACE START function, which ensures optimal acceleration from a standstill.

You can find out more information about the new 2022 Mercedes AMG SL 43 over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

