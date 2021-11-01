New Mercedes AMG SL is official (Video)

Last week Mercedes Benz launched their new Mercedes AMG SL and the car is powered by a handcrafted 4.0 litre V8 Biturbo engine.

There will be two engine options, the AMG SL 55 which will come with 469 horsepower and a 0 to 60 times of 3.8 seconds.

The new AMG SL will also be available with a more powerful AMG SL 63 model which will come with 577 horsepower and a 0 to 60 time of 3.5 seconds.

The new Mercedes-AMG SL, the new edition of an icon, returns to its roots with a classic soft top and sporty character. At the same time, the luxurious roadster as a 2+2 seater is particularly suitable for everyday use and puts its power down on the road with all-wheel drive for the first time. High-tech components such as AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with active anti-roll stabilization, rear-axle steering, and optionally available AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system are available. In combination with the Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, this results in a driving experience of the highest order. As a consistent Performance Luxury model, Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach has developed the SL completely independently. Two models with AMG V8 engines will kick off the market launch.

