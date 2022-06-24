Mercedes AMG ONE and more appears at Goodwood

Mercedes Benz is showing off a number of its latest cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week, including the Mercedes AMG ONE hypercar.

The carmaker is also showing off their Vision AMG and VISION EQXX, plus a range of other vehicles, more details are below.

With more than 1000hp from a 1.6-litre V6 hybrid turbocharged engine, the AMG ONE will provide motorsport fans with the sound of something never before achieved in a production car; a Formula 1TM engine for the road. The immensely complex E PERFORMANCE hybrid drive of the Mercedes-AMG ONE is the result of close cooperation with the experts at Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth. It features 1,063 hp combined output generated using one combustion engine and four electric motors, and leverages the latest in aerodynamics and carbon-fibre chassis technology. For the teams in Germany and the UK, the Goodwood Festival of Speed debut marks the conclusion of one of the toughest hypercar projects ever conceived.

The Vision AMG design study points to the future. Beneath the breath‑taking exterior design of the four-door coupé is the equally extraordinary dedicated AMG.EA platform, which is currently under development in Affalterbach for all-electric performance models. The sporty high-tech seamless design and the breathtaking proportions give the Vision AMG a futuristic character. The four-door configuration also makes clear that the show car offers a taste of a functional all‑electric sports car of the future.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG ONE and the other Mercedes Benz cars over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Mercedes

