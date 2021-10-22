New Mercedes AMG SL is coming 28th October

Mercedes Benz has announced that they will be unveiling their new Mercedes AMG SL at a digital press event on the 28th of October.

The photo above gives us a look at the interior on the new Mercedes AMG SL, we are looking forward to finding out what the outside of the car looks like.

The new Mercedes-AMG SL returns to its roots with a soft top and progressive character. At the same time, the luxurious roadster is suitable for everyday use as a 2+2-seater, and for the first time puts its performance to the pavement with all-wheel drive. Further high-tech components sharpen the dynamic profile as do comfort characteristics in the first SL ever developed by Mercedes-AMG.

The digital world premiere will be shown simultaneously to the public (and multipliers) on numerous channels. Mercedes-AMG is also offering media representatives in-depth information and services on Mercedes me media. In addition to the original soundtrack in English, transcripts in a total of six languages are available for reading and downloading. Press material such as videos, pictures, graphics and press releases complete the extensive offer. Individual questions will be answered in a virtual exchange with experts.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

