Mercedes AMG One will launch in 2022

The Mercedes AMG One was unveiled back in September of 2018, the car was supposed to launch this year, although it was delayed slightly.

Mercedes have now confirmed the the new Mercedes AMG One will be launching in 2022, the company will star production of the car next year.

Future Mercedes-AMG ONE customers can now obtain comprehensive information on the development progress of the vehicle. In an exclusive, mobile showroom entitled “The Future of Driving Performance”, Mercedes-AMG showcases the latest status of the hypercar, including a chance to sit in the cockpit, along with a demonstration of the individual equipment options. This is made possible by a custom-built trailer with extendable sides.

This creates a mobile customer showroom with vehicle display, coffee bar, lounge and various information elements, such as touch screen animations, material samples and colour examples. The contents are regularly updated and supplemented. The information on offer is rounded off by video documentations and interviews. The show truck is now available for the first time to Mercedes-AMG ONE customers in the grounds of the Munich Mercedes-Benz branch.

As soon as we get some more details about the AMG One and also details on exactly when it will launch, we will let you know.

Source TopGear

