Mercedes AMG GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance

Mercedes Benz has unveiled two high-performance versions of its new GLC SUV, the Mercedes AMG GLC 43 and the Mercedes GLC 63 S E Performance and both models have impressive performance.

The Mercedes AMG GLC 43 comes with 416 horsepower and a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.7 seconds, the Mercedes GLC 63 S E Performance comes with 671 horsepower and a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.4 seconds.

In the GLC 43, the AMG M139l 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with electric exhaust gas turbocharger produces 416 hp and has an additional boost of 13 hp via the belt-driven starter-generator at lower engine speeds. The standard rear-axle steering, AMG Performance 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive with rear-biased torque distribution, AMG SPEEDSHIFT® MCT 9G transmission with wet start-off clutch and AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with Adaptive Damping System also contribute to the dynamic driving experience.

The hybrid powertrain exclusive to Mercedes-AMG in the GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE is a technical masterpiece. It combines the AMG M139l 2.0-liter turbo engine with an Electric Drive Unit (EDU) on the rear axle to deliver a 671 hp combined system output and 752 lb-ft combined system torque. The immediate response of the electric drive on the rear axle, fast torque build-up and rapid power delivery contribute to the vehicle’s outstanding performance. In addition to the impressive total power output, the independent hybrid layout also ensures a balanced weight distribution – benefiting driving dynamics and handling in equal measure.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG GLC 43 and the Mercedes GLC 63 S E Performance over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

