Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ costs £154,995 on the road

Mercedes Benz has revealed the pricing on the new Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ and the car will retail for £154,995 on the road.

The new Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is on sale now in the UK and the first deliveries will arrive with customers in April of 2022.

The first all-electric, high-performance saloon from Mercedes-AMG is available in two model lines: Night Edition and Touring, both of which feature a 4WD, dual-motor AMG electric drivetrain producing 658 hp and 950 Nm (761 hp and 1,020 Nm with optional AMG Performance package with the Night Edition).

With a range of up to 358 miles (WLTP) from its 107.8 kWh battery, the EQS 53 4MATIC+ sprints from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 137mph. The EQS 53 Night Edition with the optional AMG Performance Package has a 0-62pmph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 155mph.

Standard specification for both model lines, both of which start at £154,995, includes: Hyperscreen Package with augmented reality head-up display; Nappa leather upholstery; Burmester® surround sound system; Parking package with Active Parking Assist and 360° camera; AMG specific sound programmes; Driving Assistance Package Plus; AMG black panel radiator grille with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome; AMG front bumper painted in body colour; AMG side skirts; AMG rear apron painted in vehicle colour with diffuser-style inserts; AMG spoiler lip on the boot lid; AMG Steering wheel, floor mats and interior detailing.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

