Mercedes gets level 3 automated driving approval

Mercedes Benz is the first company in the world to receive approval for level 3 automated driving, beating the likes of Tesla and others.

The company has revealed that from the first half of 2022, its customers will be able to buy a Mercedes S-Class with their DRIVE PILOT automatic system.

Mercedes-Benz is the first automotive company in the world to meet the demanding legal requirements of UN-R157 for a Level 3 system1. The German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has granted system approval for this on the basis of the technical approval regulation UN-R157, thus paving the way for offering such a system internationally2, provided that national legislation allows it. Germany has taken a pioneering role in this with the opening of the Road Traffic Act (StVG) for Level 3 systems in 2017. As a result, the first customers will be able to buy an S-Class with DRIVE PILOT the first half of 2022, enabling them to drive in conditionally automated mode at speeds of up to 60 km/h (37 mph) in heavy traffic or congested situations on suitable stretches of highway in Germany. The special DRIVE PILOT equipment takes the strain off the driver and allows them to perform ancillary tasks3 on the central display such as online shopping or sending e-mails in their in-car office. The system approval also applies to the EQS.

“For many years, we have been working to realize our vision of automated driving. With this LiDAR based system, we have developed an innovative technology for our vehicles that offers customers a unique, luxurious driving experience and gives them what matters most: time. With the approval of the authorities, we have now achieved a breakthrough: We are the first manufacturer to put conditionally automated driving into series production in Germany,” says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Chief Technology Officer responsible for Development and Purchasing. “With this milestone, we are once again proving our pioneering work in automated driving and also initiating a radical paradigm shift. For the first time in 136 years of automotive history, the vehicle takes over the dynamic driving task under certain conditions. At the same time, we are pleased that Germany is continuing its pioneering role in automated driving with this approval.”

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes level 3 automated driving system over at Mercedes Benz at the link below,

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals