Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain unveiled

Mercedes Benz is launching a new version of their C-Class, the Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain, and as the name suggests the cat is designed for off-road as well as on-road.

The Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain is basically the C-Class Estate with a number of upgrades which allow the car to go off-road.

For those who find a conventional estate car less than suitable off-road, and an SUV too high-legged, Mercedes-Benz now offers an all-rounder as an alternative in the C-Class segment: the C-Class All-Terrain. Following the introduction of the successful All-Terrain concept with the E-Class in spring 2017, the C-Class is now also launching as a second multi-talent with a striking look and versatile capabilities.

With around 40 millimetres more ground clearance than the conventional C-Class Estate, 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard and two off-road driving modes, the C-Class All-Terrain makes light work of light terrain such as dirt roads with its larger wheels. The off-road design features include the distinctive radiator grille, the special bumpers, the simulated underride guard at the front and rear and the wheel arch linings in matt dark grey. In addition, the crossover model features many highlights of the just recently launched new C‑Class.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, the car will start at €53,014.50.

Source Mercedes

