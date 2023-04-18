AMD’s game-changing Alveo MA35D Media Accelerator card offers unprecedented performance

AMD has this month introduced its new AMD Alveo MA35D media accelerator card featuring two 5 nm, ASIC-based video processing units (VPUs) supporting the AV1 compression standard. The new addition to the market has been specifically designed to power a new era of live interactive streaming services at scale now that over 70% of the global video market is dominated by live content.

The Alveo MA35D media accelerator card delivers the high channel density, with up to 32x 1080p60 streams per card, power efficiency and ultra-low-latency performance. Improving on the previous generation the Alveo MA35D delivers up to 4x higher channel density, 4x max lower latency in 4K and 1.8x greater compression efficiency.

“The Alveo MA35D utilizes a purpose-built VPU to accelerate the entire video pipeline. By performing all video processing functions on the VPU, data movement between the CPU and accelerator is minimized, reducing overall latency and maximizing channel density with up to 32x 1080p60, 8x 4Kp60, or 4x 8Kp30 streams per card. The platform provides ultra-low latency support for the mainstream H.264 and H.265 codecs and features next-generation AV1 transcoder engines delivering up to a 52% reduction in bitrate for bandwidth savings versus a comparable software implementation.”

Alveo MA35D Media Accelerator card

“The accelerator features an integrated AI processor and dedicated video quality engines designed to improve the quality of experience at reduced bandwidth. The AI processor evaluates content, frame-by-frame, and dynamically adjusts encoder settings to improve perceived visual quality while minimizing bitrate. Optimization techniques include region-of-interest (ROI) encoding for text and face resolution, artifact detection to correct scenes with high levels of motion and complexity, and content-aware encoding for predictive insights for bitrate optimization.”

“AMD’s announcement of the new Alveo MA35D add-in card is an exciting advancement of video acceleration for data centers and is an important step in building out a fully-fledged ecosystem to support royalty-free, high-definition video devices, products, and services,” said Matt Frost, Alliance for Open Media Chair. “Live streaming providers are looking for higher density, lower power, lower latency AV1 solutions and by addressing these, Alliance members such as AMD are helping facilitate AV1 deployment and overall adoption.”

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Alveo MA35D Media Accelerator card product page by following the link below.

Source : AMD





