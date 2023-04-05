Sony Spatial Reality 4K display unveiled

Sony has introduced a new addition to its range of displays announcing the launch of its new Spatial Reality Display range and the launch of the 27 inch ELF-SR2. The 4K display has been created to provide users with highly realistic, three-dimensional content without the use of special glasses or VR headsets. Building upon previous generations of displays by Sony the latest Spatial Reality display features upgraded high-speed vision sensor and image quality enhancing technologies explained Sony. The display’s visual fidelity is amplified by its immersive depth of field and detailed resolution, in addition to its larger size.

The ELF-SR2 features software development kits (SDKs) to aid compatibility and offer support for SDKs such as Unity and, Unreal Engine. As well as development with Open GL, DirectX 11/12 and Open XR coming later this year says Sony.

“Our original Spatial Reality Display continues to captivate customers by bringing 3D content to life with an astonishing authenticity and sophistication that demands to be experienced hands-on,” said Rich Ventura, Vice President of Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. “While our users love the technology, we keep hearing the same question from professionals; ‘does this display come in a larger size?’ As we expand into more B2B verticals and environments, I’m happy to say that in addition to a bigger screen, we’ve added some powerful and commonly requested features to enhance content production. These include a wider color gamut, a newly developed engine, more advanced high-speed sensors and rich support for applications and their development – all for an extremely competitive price.”

Spatial Reality Display

“New generation high-speed vision sensors enable high-speed processing, as well as low latency for reduced motion blur and crosstalk. 10-bit processing supports a wide color gamut that covers Adobe RGB at approximately 100% for accurate color reproduction. The super resolution engine provides upscaling from 2K to 4K. Additionally, the new model offers color moire correction to better address fine details, patterns and lines.”

“The Spatial Reality Display enables simplified VR and AR digital content creation. The easy-to-use ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display’s updated sensors and high-speed hardware processing provide accommodation for a wider variety of PCs to support different use cases and needs”

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals