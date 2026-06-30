How This DIY Build Destroys the Steam Machine for Half the Price

Building a high-performance gaming PC for less than half the cost of a Steam Machine is not only possible but also surprisingly practical. ETA Prime demonstrates how a Dell Optiplex 3880, paired with targeted upgrades like an AMD RX7600 GPU and an Intel Core i7-10700 processor, can deliver exceptional gaming performance at a fraction of the price. By sourcing components from platforms like eBay and making minor modifications, such as replacing the proprietary power connector, this build achieves significant cost savings while outperforming the Steam Machine in benchmarks. For instance, it runs demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 up to 55% faster at 4K, showcasing its ability to handle modern games with ease.

Understand how to replicate this cost-effective build and what trade-offs to expect. You’ll gain insight into the specific hardware upgrades that maximize performance, learn how to navigate challenges like sourcing low-profile GPUs and discover how technologies like AMD FSR can enhance gameplay at higher resolutions. Whether you’re looking to save money or customize a system tailored to your gaming needs, this guide offers a clear path to achieving both.

Why Build Instead of Buy?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Building a custom gaming PC using a mix of new and pre-owned components can deliver superior performance at less than half the cost of a Steam Machine.

The Dell Optiplex 3880 serves as a cost-effective base, upgraded with components like an Intel Core i7-10700, AMD RX7600 GPU and 16GB DDR4 RAM for high-end gaming performance.

Benchmarks show significant performance improvements over the Steam Machine, with games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Horizon Zero Dawn running up to 55% faster at 4K resolutions.

and running up to 55% faster at 4K resolutions. Challenges include a larger form factor, sourcing low-profile GPUs and potential limitations at 4K without scaling technologies like AMD FSR or Intel XESS.

Careful planning, patience in sourcing components and minor modifications can result in a powerful, budget-friendly gaming PC tailored to individual needs.

Building your own gaming PC offers a unique opportunity to achieve exceptional performance at a fraction of the cost of pre-built systems. For instance, this particular custom build was created using a mix of affordable, pre-owned components sourced from platforms like eBay. The total cost was less than half the price of a Steam Machine, proving that high-end gaming doesn’t have to be prohibitively expensive.

The foundation of this build was a Dell Optiplex 3880, a reliable and cost-effective base system. By upgrading key components, the build maximized value while delivering performance that rivals or surpasses the Steam Machine. This hands-on approach not only saves money but also allows for greater customization to meet your specific gaming needs.

Performance That Outshines the Steam Machine

This custom-built PC doesn’t just save money, it delivers superior gaming performance across a variety of demanding titles. Benchmarks highlight significant improvements over the Steam Machine at multiple resolutions, showcasing its ability to handle modern games with ease. For example:

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider , the custom build was 11% faster at 1080p and 27% faster at 4K.

, the custom build was 11% faster at 1080p and 27% faster at 4K. Horizon Zero Dawn ran 10.3% faster at 1080p and an impressive 42% faster at 4K.

ran 10.3% faster at 1080p and an impressive 42% faster at 4K. Cyberpunk 2077 demonstrated an 8.1% boost at 1080p and a remarkable 55% improvement at 4K.

These results underscore the system’s capability to deliver high-quality visuals and smooth gameplay, even at higher resolutions. For gamers who demand performance without compromise, this build offers a compelling solution.

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on DIY Steam Machine.

Key Hardware Components

The success of this custom build lies in its carefully selected components, which strike a balance between performance and affordability. The Dell Optiplex 3880 serves as the foundation, with the following upgrades enhancing its capabilities:

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700

Intel Core i7-10700 Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM

16GB DDR4 RAM Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD

512GB M.2 SSD Graphics: AMD RX7600 GPU

AMD RX7600 GPU Power Supply: 500W TFX unit

500W TFX unit Cooling: Additional fan for improved thermal stability

One notable modification involved replacing the proprietary power connector to accommodate the upgraded power supply, demonstrating the adaptability required for custom builds. These upgrades collectively transform the Dell Optiplex into a high-performance gaming machine capable of tackling modern titles with ease.

Challenges to Consider

While this build excels in performance and cost efficiency, it does come with a few trade-offs that are worth considering:

The larger form factor of the Dell Optiplex tower lacks the sleek, compact design of the Steam Machine, which may be a drawback for those prioritizing aesthetics or portability.

Sourcing low-profile AMD GPUs for compact builds can be challenging, requiring patience and persistence when searching for components.

Some games may struggle to achieve optimal performance at 4K resolutions without the assistance of scaling technologies like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) or Intel Xe Super Sampling (XESS).

These limitations highlight the importance of setting clear priorities when embarking on a custom build. While the focus here is on performance and cost savings, those seeking a more compact or visually striking system may need to explore alternative options.

Real-World Gaming Performance

This custom-built PC was tested with a variety of modern games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 6, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. At 1440p with high settings, the system consistently delivered smooth frame rates, providing an immersive gaming experience. Optimization technologies such as FSR and XESS further enhanced performance, allowing for high visual fidelity without compromising speed.

These results demonstrate the build’s ability to cater to gamers who demand both quality and performance, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of gaming preferences.

Tips for Building Your Own Budget Gaming PC

If you’re inspired to create a similar system, the following recommendations can help guide your build:

Start with a Dell Optiplex model featuring an Intel i7 processor as a solid and affordable foundation.

Consider GPUs like the AMD RX6600 or RX7600 for a balance of performance and cost-effectiveness.

Be patient when sourcing components on platforms like eBay, monitoring listings and waiting for the right deals can significantly reduce costs.

Prepare for minor modifications, such as replacing proprietary power connectors, to ensure compatibility with upgraded parts.

Invest in additional cooling solutions to maintain thermal stability during extended gaming sessions.

With careful planning and a willingness to embrace a DIY approach, you can build a high-performance gaming PC that meets your needs without exceeding your budget. This process not only saves money but also provides a deeper understanding of your system’s capabilities and potential for future upgrades.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.